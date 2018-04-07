Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Fourth straight game in double figures

Johnson amassed 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in Friday's 113-106 overtime win over Dallas.

This was Johnson's fourth straight game in double figures, as he shot a moderate 40 percent from the floor Friday. During his third NBA season, the 21-year-old is so far averaging a career best 8.7 points and 1.4 steals per game. Johnson and the Pistons take on the Grizzlies on Sunday.