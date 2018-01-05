Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Game-time call Friday

Johnson (hip) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the 76ers, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Johnson was originally listed as doubtful, but will apparently test things out pre-game to see if he can go. That said, he didn't practice Thursday and coach Stan Van Gundy reportedly "didn't sound especially optimistic" when asked about Johnson's chances of playing.

