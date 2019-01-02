Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Game-time call Wednesday
Johnson (quad) is a game-time decision Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Johnson was a late scratch Tuesday due to a bruised quad, and he'll go through pregame warmups before making a final decision on his availability. He averaged 7.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists during December.
