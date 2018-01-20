Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Goes through practice Saturday

Johnson went through a full practice Saturday and did not report any tightness in his hip, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

Johnson logged 12 minutes off the bench Friday night against the Wizards in his return from a three-game absence. It's certainly encouraging that the injury appears to be behind him, but the Pistons will keep an eye on Johnson in advance of Sunday's game against Brooklyn, and it's possible his minutes could again be limited.

