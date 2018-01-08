Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Goes through shootaround

Johnson (hip) went through shootaround Monday morning and remains questionable for the evening's matchup with the Pelicans, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

This is a step in the right direction for Johnson, who has missed the last four games with a hip strain, but coach Stan Van Gundy made it clear that a decision has not been made on the 21-year-old's status. In the event that he's cleared to play, Johnson would likely come off the bench and could cut into the respective workloads of Reggie Bullock and rookie Luke Kennard.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories