Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Goes through shootaround

Johnson (hip) went through shootaround Monday morning and remains questionable for the evening's matchup with the Pelicans, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

This is a step in the right direction for Johnson, who has missed the last four games with a hip strain, but coach Stan Van Gundy made it clear that a decision has not been made on the 21-year-old's status. In the event that he's cleared to play, Johnson would likely come off the bench and could cut into the respective workloads of Reggie Bullock and rookie Luke Kennard.