Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Has career game versus Cavaliers
Johnson scored 26 points (10-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 125-114 win over the Cavaliers.
Johnson moved into the starting lineup for this one and responded with career highs in scoring and shot attempts. He also pulled down double-digit boards for the fourth time in his three-year NBA career and chipped in with some useful defensive statistics. Johnson rounded out his night by playing superb defense on LeBron James, who was held in check by his lofty standards. Though Blake Griffin's integration into the lineup won't afford Johnson this type of usage often, he appears set to play a major role for a revamped Pistons team and could make for an interesting fantasy addition due to his multi-faceted skill set.
