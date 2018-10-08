Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Headed for bench role Monday
Johnson will come off the bench for Monday's preseason game against the Nets.
Johnson has been starting at small forward for most of the preseason, but it will be Luke Kennard and Reggie Bullock who get the call on the wing Monday. Along with Johnson, Kennard and Bullock, Glenn Robinson is also a candidate to start on the wing, so it'll be a competition to continue to monitor up until the season opener.
