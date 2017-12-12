Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Heading to reserve role Tuesday

Johnson will shift back to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Johnson has started 22-of-23 games he's played in thus far this season, but did post an impressive 14-point, 10-rebound performance across 30 minutes in his lone outing off the bench. That said, his demotion to the second unit will likely only mean a few less minutes overall, if any at all, so his fantasy value should only take a minor hit. In his place, the Pistons will elevate Reggie Bullock into the top unit and it remains to be seen if this is just a one-game experiment or something longer.