Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Heading to reserve role Tuesday
Johnson will shift back to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Johnson has started 22-of-23 games he's played in thus far this season, but did post an impressive 14-point, 10-rebound performance across 30 minutes in his lone outing off the bench. That said, his demotion to the second unit will likely only mean a few less minutes overall, if any at all, so his fantasy value should only take a minor hit. In his place, the Pistons will elevate Reggie Bullock into the top unit and it remains to be seen if this is just a one-game experiment or something longer.
More News
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Will re-join starting five•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Comes off bench with double-double Monday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Swipes three steals in Wednesday's win•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Participates in Tuesday's practice•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Ruled out Sunday vs. Heat•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...