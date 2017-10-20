Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Held out of shootaround

Johnson (back) did not participate in shootaround and his status for Friday's game against the Wizards remains unclear, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Johnson was also held out of Thursday's practice as he continues to deal with lingering back issues. He'll likely test out the injury in pregame warmups before a final decision is made, but it doesn't appear likely that Johnson will be active Friday night. If he is ruled out, the Pistons will likely go big with their starting lineup and put Tobias Harris at small forward and Jon Leuer at the four position.