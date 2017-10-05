Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Ice cold from three Wednesday

Johnson recorded eight points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 108-106 loss to the Hornets.

Johnson got the nod to join the starting five Wednesday, but couldn't find his shot from distance. With Marcus Morris out of the picture in Detroit, it will be interesting to see how coach Stan Van Gundy opts to use Johnson throughout the preseason. He's struggled to find minutes during his first two seasons, but this -- his third -- might be the year he sees significant run.