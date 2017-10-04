Pistons' Stanley Johnson: In starting five for preseason opener
Johnson will start at small forward in Wednesday's preseason opener against the Hornets, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Following the offseason departure of Marcus Morris, the Pistons have a hole to fill in the starting five, and it looks as though Johnson will get the first crack at securing the position. The third-year forward has struggled to gain his footing through two seasons, and he regressed across the board last season, averaging just 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game. Even so, Johnson, ranked by some as the top high school player in the country in 2014, remains a relatively high-upside prospect, and increased opportunity could lead to a breakout campaign. Johnson will be joined in the starting frontcourt Wednesday by Tobias Harris and Andre Drummond, with Jon Leuer and Henry Ellenson as the top reserves.
