Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Late scratch Tuesday

Johnson was a late scratch from Tuesday's game against the Bucks due to a left leg contusion, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Johnson took a knee to the thigh during Sunday's contest against the Magic, but the issue didn't seem to bother him until close to Tuesday's tipoff. It's possible he lands on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Grizzlies.

