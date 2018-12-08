Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Late scratch

Johnson is a late scratch for Friday's game against the 76ers due to a sore knee, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Johnson was a confirmed starter for the contest until the team ultimately opted to hold him out at the last minute. The move is somewhat strange since he was not on the injury report heading into the evening, so it is possible he tweaked something during warmups. Bruce Brown will replace him in the starting lineup at shooting guard.

