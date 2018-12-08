Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Late scratch
Johnson is a late scratch for Friday's game against the 76ers due to a sore knee, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Johnson was a confirmed starter for the contest until the team ultimately opted to hold him out at the last minute. The move is somewhat strange since he was not on the injury report heading into the evening, so it is possible he tweaked something during warmups. Bruce Brown will replace him in the starting lineup at shooting guard.
More News
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Starting Friday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Scores 21 points in win•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Effective in 24 minutes•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Plays 15 minutes in Friday's win•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Turns in season-best outing off bench•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Moving to bench•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...