Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Listed as doubtful for Friday

Johnson (hip) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the 76ers in the Pistons' official game notes.

Johnson is still nursing a hip strain and is in line to miss his third straight contest as a result. Reggie Bullock has played 34-plus minutes in each of the last two games with Johnson out of the lineup and will continue to see the biggest benefit from his absence, while Luke Kennard is also expected to continue seeing additional minutes off the bench.