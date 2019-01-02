Pistons' Stanley Johnson: May miss second straight game

Johnson is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies with a left quadriceps contusion.

Johnson didn't show up on the Pistons' injury report prior to Tuesday's game against the Bucks but Detroit ultimately scratched him for the 121-98 loss due to the quad issue. That paved the way for both Khyri Thomas (20 minutes) and Glenn Robinson (seven minutes) to see run off the bench, though the playing time for both wings was probably inflated by the blowout nature of the contest. Expect both to see more limited run Wednesday if Johnson is out for the second half of the back-to-back set and the game remains more competitive than Tuesday's.