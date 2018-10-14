Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Misses practice Sunday
Johnson (toe) didn't practice Sunday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
After starting the final preseason game last Friday, Johnson didn't participate in practice Sunday due to a lingering toe injury. It doesn't seem to be too serious at the moment, as the Pistons indicated that they are being cautious with the situation.
