Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Moving to bench
Johnson will move to the bench for Monday's game against Miami, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Johnson has struggled to begin the season, and he's scored just eight total points over his last two games, despite playing 63 combined minutes over that span. Looking for a spark in the midst of a four-game skid, Detroit will go with Glenn Robinson in his place.
