Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Non-participant in shootaround
Johnson (hip) did not go through shootaround Wednesday morning, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
A hip issue has kept Johnson out of seven of the Pistons' last eight games, and it appears as though he's trending toward missing another contest as Detroit gears up for Wednesday's matchup with the Raptors. It's possible Johnson's status could change over the next few hours, but at this point he appears to be much more "doubtful" than "questionable" to play.
