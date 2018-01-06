Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Not expected to play Friday
Johnson (hip) was not present during pregame warmups and is expected to sit out Friday's game against the 76ers, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Johnson originally came into Friday with a doubtful designation, before being upgraded to a game-time decision later in the day. However, he's now likely to sit out as originally expected, which should mean more minutes for guys like Reggie Bullock and Luke Kennard. Johnson's next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the Rockets.
