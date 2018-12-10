Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Not expected to play Monday

Johnson (knee) said he doesn't expect to play Monday against the 76ers, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It sounds like Johnson will miss a third straight game as he continues to nurse a sore knee. It's worth noting that he was able to test his knee out during pregame warmups Monday, suggesting he's getting closer to a return. Johnson's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Hornets.

