Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Not practicing Thursday

Johnson did not practice Thursday due to problems with his back, Jake Chapman of the Pistons Radio Network reports.

Johnson dealt with back tightness towards the end of the preseason but still managed to play 40 minutes in Wednesday's season opener against the Hornets. It wasn't a great start to the season, however, as Johnson shot 0-of-13 from the field and scored just two points. As of now, the swingman is not expected to miss Friday's game against the Wizards, but he could be in line for less minutes in that contest given the back problems and his poor performance Wednesday.