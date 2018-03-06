Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Not practicing Tuesday

Johnson did not participate in Tuesday's practice due to back tightness, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Johnson's back reportedly tightened up during Monday's loss to the Pistons, and the swingman missed time back in January with similar back problems. The Pistons should provide an update on Johnson's after he attempts to go through shootaround Wednesday morning.

