Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Nursing minor toe issue
Johnson was held out of Monday's preseason game against Brooklyn due to a toe injury, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Head coach Dwane Casey doesn't believe the injury to be serious, so Johnson was likely held out as a precaution. His next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday at home against the Wizards.
