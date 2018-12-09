Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Officially ruled out

Johnson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

As expected, Johnson is set to miss a second straight game as he continues to battle knee soreness. Look for Bruce Brown to see increased run with Johnson unavailable and Reggie Bullock (ankle) listed as doubtful. Johnson's next chance to take the court will come Monday against the 76ers.