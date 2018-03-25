Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Out for remainder of contest

Johnson suffered a right gluteal strain Saturday against Bulls and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

Johnson did not join the starting lineup in the second half and will remain sidelined for the rest of the night. Luke Kennard started the second half and will see an uptick in minutes along with James Ennis and Reggie Bullock. Look for more updates on Johnson's status to come before Monday's showdown with the Lakers.