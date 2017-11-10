Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Out Friday vs. Hawks
Johnson (hip) will not play during Friday's game against the Hawks, Jake Chapman of the Pistons Radio Network reports.
Johnson wasn't able to go through contact work during Thursday's practice and is still apparently feeling significant discomfort in his hip. When Johnson missed the team's previous game, Reggie Bullock drew the start and provided seven points, three assists, one rebound and one steal across 33 minutes.
