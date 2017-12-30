Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Out Saturday with hip strain
Johnson will be sidelined for Saturday's matchup against the Spurs due to a hip strain, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear when Johnson suffered the injury or how serious it is, though it's giving him enough discomfort to miss Saturday's game. In Johnson's stead, other wings on the roster -- such as Langston Galloway, Luke Kennard, Reggie Bullock and Anthony Tolliver -- are all candidates to see extra run.
