Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Out Wednesday vs. Nets

Johnson (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Nets, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

Johnson is still working back from a toe injury that plagued him in the preseason and the Pistons won't rush him back into the action. As a result, he'll sit out Wednesday and will then have a couple days off for rest prior to Saturday's tilt with the Bulls. With Reggie Bullock (illness) also questionable for Wednesday's contest, guys like Luke Kennard and Glenn Robinson should be in line for extended minutes.