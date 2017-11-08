Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Out Wednesday vs. Pacers

Johnson (hip) will be sidelined for Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Johnson sat out of Monday's practice with a hip flexor issue after suffering the injury during Saturday's game against the Kings, which seemingly hasn't improved enough for him to see game action. With Jon Leuer (ankle) ruled out as well, there should be extra run available at forward for the likes of Anthony Tolliver and Reggie Bullock, who could make for serviceable DFS options.