Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Out with back tightness Friday

Johnson will not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Bucks due to back tightness, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Johnson was the only Pistons player to start in every game this preseason, so it's not too surprising that the young wing is getting a maintenance day before the start of the regular season. The back issue is not believed to be serious, and Johnson should be ready for Wednesday's season opener against the Hornets. In Johnson's absence Friday, Tobias Harris will slide over to small forward and Jon Leuer will start at power forward.