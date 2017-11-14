Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Participates in Tuesday's practice
Johnson (hip) participated in Tuesday's practice but is still questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Johnson has missed the last three games with a sore hip flexor, and while his participation Tuesday is encouraging, he'll still have to make it through Wednesday's morning shootaround before the team can give an official word on his status. Should Johnson miss a fourth straight contest, Reggie Bullock, Langston Galloway and Luke Kennard would all be in line for additional minutes once again.
