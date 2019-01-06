Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Plays 14 minutes in Saturday's loss

Johnson managed four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 14 minutes during Saturday's 110-105 loss to the Jazz.

Johnson (quad) was removed from the injury report prior to Saturday's matchup, and saw his minutes increase from six to 14 in this his second game back after missing Tuesday's tilt versus the Bucks. Johnson's defensive versatility still helps him find his way onto the floor, but poor shooting percentages and modest per-game averages limit his fantasy value to deeper leagues.