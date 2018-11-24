Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Plays 15 minutes in Friday's win

Johnson had seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two steals, and one rebound in 15 minutes during Friday's 116-111 overtime win against the Rockets.

Johnson has earned less than 20 minutes in three of five games since pouring in a season-high 22 points against the Hawks back on Nov. 9. He has made just 16-of-41 field-goal attempts during these last five tilts, but Johnson has nevertheless reached double figures in scoring in four of the last seven games after failing to do that in six of his first eight appearances this season.