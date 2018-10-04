Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Plays well in starting role
Johnson had 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 97-91 preseason victory over the Thunder.
Johnson was given the first look at the starting small forward spot and certainly appeared comfortable in the role. He chipped in across the board with a nice all-around performance and likely has the upper hand at the regular starting spot at this point in time. He has shown flashes of upside throughout his career but has often then backed up with a dismal effort. The coaching staff will be looking for him to be more active on both ends of the floor and certainly with more consistency. He is worth a look late in drafts as a player who could reward owners by outperforming his rank by at least a couple of rounds.
