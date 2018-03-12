Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Practices again Monday

Johnson (back) went through Monday's practice, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Johnson has missed the Pistons' last two games with a sore back, but after participating in practices Sunday and Monday, he looks to be trending toward a return to action Tuesday against the Jazz. The Pistons should provide a more definitive update on the wing's status at shootaround Tuesday morning.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories