Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Practices again Monday
Johnson (back) went through Monday's practice, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Johnson has missed the Pistons' last two games with a sore back, but after participating in practices Sunday and Monday, he looks to be trending toward a return to action Tuesday against the Jazz. The Pistons should provide a more definitive update on the wing's status at shootaround Tuesday morning.
