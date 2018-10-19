Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Practices Friday, expected to play Saturday
Johnson (toe) went through practice for a second straight day Friday and is expected to play during Friday's game against the Bulls, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Johnson missed the season opener while dealing with a sore toe, but all signs are pointing to him making his debut Saturday. Look for him and Reggie Bullock to join the starting lineup, which would push Bruce Brown and Luke Kennard to the bench.
