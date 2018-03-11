Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Practices Sunday
Johnson (back) participated in practice Sunday, James Edwards of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Johnson has missed the last two games with a sore back, but the fact that he returned to practice is encouraging that he's nearing a return. At this point, it seems likely that Johnson will play Tuesday against the Jazz, though he should still be considered questionable for the time being. Once cleared to play, Johnson could take some minutes away from guys like James Ennis, Luke Kennard and Reggie Bullock.
