Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Practices Tuesday, will play Wednesday
Johnson (hip) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice and will be available to play in Wednesday's game against the Nets, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Johnson has missed the last five games with a hip injury, but appears to finally have made a return to full strength. After going through practice Tuesday without issue, he'll rejoin the lineup Wednesday and should immediately provide depth on the wing. His exact workload for Wednesday's contest remains unclear following an extended absence, so fantasy owners may want to temper expectations a bit in his first game back. Luke Kennard and Reggie Bullock will likely have their minutes cut into with Johnson in the lineup.
