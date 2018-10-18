Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Practicing Thursday

Johnson (toe) participated in Thursday's practice, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Johnson was held out of Wednesday's season opener against the Mets while he tended to a toe injury that plagued him through the preseason, but the fact that he is back at practice is certainly an encouraging sign. With the Pistons off until Saturday, Johnson still has a couple days before a decision on his status has to be made.

More News
Our Latest Stories