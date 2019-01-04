Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Probable for Saturday
Johnson is expected to play Saturday against the Jazz despite a bruised left Quadriceps.
Johnson is still recovering from a Quadriceps injury suffered earlier in the week, but he logged six minutes in Wednesday's contest and should manage to play through the injury. However, given his limited availability in Detroit's previous matchup, he may be held to a minutes restriction to prevent further damage.
