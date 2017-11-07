Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Questionable against Indiana
Johnson (hip) is questionable to play against the Pacers on Wednesday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Johnson injured his hip flexor Saturday against the Kings, forcing him out of practice Monday. If he's unable to play Wednesday, expect Anthony Tolliver to have a slightly expanded role.
