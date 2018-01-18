Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Questionable for Friday

Johnson (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.

Johnson has missed eight of the last nine games with a hip flexor strain, but the fact that he hasn't been ruled out a day in advance is at least encouraging that he's nearing a return. Look for Johnson to test out the hip during morning shootaround and potentially pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. If Johnson can't give it a go, Luke Kennard and Reggie Bullock would likely absorb the extra playing time on the wing.