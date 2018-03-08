Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Questionable for Friday
Johnson (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Johnson sat out Wednesday's game with back spasms and is in danger of sitting out a second straight contest Friday. Look for him to test out the discomfort level during Friday's morning shootaround and another update on his availability should be provided shortly after that session. When Johnson sat out Wednesday, it was Luke Kennard (31 minutes) and James Ennis (36 minutes) that took on larger workloads, though their numbers were a little inflated considering the game went to overtime.
