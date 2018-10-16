Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Questionable for opener
Johnson (toe) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Nets, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.
Johnson continues to nurse a toe injury that flared up during the preseason. He was able to play in the exhibition finale Friday, but Johsnon missed practice Sunday and is still bothered by the issue. Look for a more definitive update after shootaround Wednesday morning.
