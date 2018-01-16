Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Questionable for Wednesday
Johnson (hip) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Johnson has been sidelined for seven of the Pistons' past eight games with a right hip flexor strain, so he may need to prove he's healthy at Wednesday's morning shootaround in order to gain clearance to return. The wing's recent absences have opened up more run for starting small forward Reggie Bullock, who has exceeded 30 minutes in 10 of the Pistons' 14 games over the past month.
More News
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Out Monday vs. Hornets•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Practices Tuesday, will play Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Doesn't see the court Monday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Active Monday vs. Pelicans•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.