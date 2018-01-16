Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Questionable for Wednesday

Johnson (hip) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Johnson has been sidelined for seven of the Pistons' past eight games with a right hip flexor strain, so he may need to prove he's healthy at Wednesday's morning shootaround in order to gain clearance to return. The wing's recent absences have opened up more run for starting small forward Reggie Bullock, who has exceeded 30 minutes in 10 of the Pistons' 14 games over the past month.