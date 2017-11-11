Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Questionable Sunday vs. Heat
Johnson (hip) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Johnson has already missed the last two games with a sore hip flexor, and coach Stan Van Gundy didn't sound overly optimistic about his chance to return Sunday, calling the Arizona product, who did not practice Saturday, questionable "at best." Look for an update at shootaround Sunday morning, and if Johnson is again held out, Reggie Bullock would be in line to make another start.
