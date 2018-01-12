Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Questionable to play Saturday
Johnson did not practice Friday and is considered questionable for Saturdsay's matchup with the Bulls, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Johnson returned from a five-game absence Wednesday in Brooklyn and played 20 minutes, finishing with no points (0-3 FG), five rebounds, two steals and an assist. It looks as though he may have aggravated his hip injury, and the Pistons will now wait until shootaround Saturday to issue a more definitive update on his status.
More News
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Practices Tuesday, will play Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Doesn't see the court Monday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Active Monday vs. Pelicans•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Goes through shootaround•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...