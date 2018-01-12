Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Questionable to play Saturday

Johnson did not practice Friday and is considered questionable for Saturdsay's matchup with the Bulls, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Johnson returned from a five-game absence Wednesday in Brooklyn and played 20 minutes, finishing with no points (0-3 FG), five rebounds, two steals and an assist. It looks as though he may have aggravated his hip injury, and the Pistons will now wait until shootaround Saturday to issue a more definitive update on his status.