Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Ruled out Saturday

Johnson (hip) will not play Saturday against the Bulls, Jake Chapman of 91.7 The Ticket in Detroit reports.

A hip issue kept Johnson out of five straight games earlier this month, but he returned to play 20 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Nets. Johnson apparently aggravated the issue during that contest, and he's been ruled out after initially carrying a questionable designation. Consider the Arizona product questionable for Monday's home matchup with the Hornets.