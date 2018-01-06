Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Ruled out Saturday
Johnson (hip) will not play Saturday against the Rockets, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.
Johnson will miss a fourth straight game as he continues to nurse a strained hip. Expect the likes of Reggie Bullock and Luke Kennard to pick up increased minutes in his stead.
