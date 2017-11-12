Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Ruled out Sunday vs. Heat

Johnson (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Johnson will be missing a third straight game Sunday, as he continues to work his way back from a sore hip flexor. Reggie Bullock is expected to pick up another start in his place, while Langston Galloway and Luke Kennard could potentially pick up some more minutes off the bench as well. Johnson's next opportunity to make his return will be Wednesday against the Bucks.